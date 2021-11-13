Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$36.76, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.98.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$988.28 million and a PE ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.52.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.