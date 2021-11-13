Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $98.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.44 million and the highest is $102.26 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $483.21 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $423,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. 820,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

