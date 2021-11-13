Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GH stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

