GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GRWG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 4,015,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,889. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

