Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $25.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 30,654 shares traded.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
