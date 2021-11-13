Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $25.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 30,654 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 18.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 56,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after buying an additional 109,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

