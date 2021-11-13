Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

GRTS stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.05. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone bio (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.