Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

GRFS opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 448.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,499 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 28.3% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 16,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 611,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

