GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Gregg Steven Freishtat Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,975,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.