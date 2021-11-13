Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya Sells 2,000 Shares

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GPRE opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth about $3,128,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

