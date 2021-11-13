Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $37.88.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Graybug Vision stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Graybug Vision as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

