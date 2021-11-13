Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $103.52

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.52, but opened at $110.00. Gravity shares last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 227 shares.

The company has a market cap of $687.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter valued at about $10,996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 132.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 51.2% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gravity by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Gravity by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

