Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $103.52

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.52, but opened at $110.00. Gravity shares last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 227 shares.
The company has a market cap of $687.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.
Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
