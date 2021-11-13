Gravity Finance (GFI) Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $74,243.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00072918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.53 or 0.07223346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,178.83 or 1.00180032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

