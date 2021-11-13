Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Raised to $16.00 at SVB Leerink

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market cap of $923.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.