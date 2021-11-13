Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Goodfood Market stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.
