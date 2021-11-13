Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

