Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 69.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

