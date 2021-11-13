Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,733,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 312,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after buying an additional 264,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 239,686 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

