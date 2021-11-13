Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,530 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26.

IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

