Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 209,166 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,166 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Orange during the first quarter worth $13,458,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Orange by 1,371.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Orange by 428.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 217,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Orange by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175,223 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

