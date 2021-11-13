Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 164,720 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Arcus Biosciences worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 224.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 127.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

