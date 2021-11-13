Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

DOOO stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

