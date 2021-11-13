Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 90,861 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,861 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $3,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

