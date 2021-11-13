Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 18,827 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETAC. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 1,221,685 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,288,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETAC stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.