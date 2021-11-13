Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 29,052 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $81.01 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

