Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 185,160 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of Hanger worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 380.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

