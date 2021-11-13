Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $4,352,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 362.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 201,474 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 179,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 418,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,668. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

