Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.16. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 17,039 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.