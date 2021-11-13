GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 777 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $131.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,236 shares of company stock worth $1,545,934 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

