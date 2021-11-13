GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 558 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

