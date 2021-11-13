GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 3,426 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 221.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alteryx by 178.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 100.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $71.84 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,125 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

