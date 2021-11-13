GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,937,460. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

ADPT stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

