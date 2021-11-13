GoalVest Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

