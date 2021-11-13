GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $62,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.