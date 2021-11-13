GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 113,595 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,951,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,302,939 shares of company stock worth $103,427,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

