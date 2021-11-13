Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 422,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,987. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

