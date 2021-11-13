Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $86.21 and a one year high of $108.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

