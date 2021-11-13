Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4,183,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 630,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 154,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

