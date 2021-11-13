Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $944.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

