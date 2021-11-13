Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

