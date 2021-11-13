Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

