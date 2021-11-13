Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) to Issue $1.62 Dividend

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.6199 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

GJNSY opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

