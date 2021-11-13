Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0491

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00224855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00089612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

