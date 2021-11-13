Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 74 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($195.30).
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 14th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 5,210 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($12,933.11).
- On Monday, October 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 74 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).
- On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).
SBRE stock opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 210.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
