Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 74 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($195.30).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 5,210 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($12,933.11).

On Monday, October 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 74 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 210.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRE. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.19) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

