Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,738 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 362.66%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.