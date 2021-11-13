Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of CEL-SCI worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 225,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 116,639 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 346,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $524.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.06.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

