Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,440 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 68,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $260.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.