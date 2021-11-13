Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBB. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

