Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 108,818 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.