Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,270 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $44.98 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Several research firms have commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

