GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $99,907.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.91 or 0.00402646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.