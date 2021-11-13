GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. GAN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.60. 1,586,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,050. GAN has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $571.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $2,254,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAN stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAN were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

